Opa Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
4 Boone st
Marshalltown, IA 50158
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
4 Boone st, Marshalltown IA 50158
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Smokin' G's BBQ Restaurant and Catering
Come on in and enjoy!
Calvin Rockett Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Big Acai Bowls
Bringing delicious Acai bowls and smoothies to you!
The Landmark Bistro
Come in and enjoy!