Chicken wraps in Opa Locka
Opa Locka restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Counter Cafe
The Counter Cafe
14950 NW 44th Ct, Opa Locka
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.50
Crispy chicken or grilled chicken
|Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Provolone, crispy chicken tossed in honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, honey mustard sauce
|Crispy Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Wrap with Fries
|$16.00
Crispy chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese with homemade chipotle aioli in a wrap with side of fries
More about Lovely's - Food Truck
Lovely's - Food Truck
1806 Northwest 183rd Street, Miami Gardens
|Chicken Founders Favorite Wrap (Grilled)
|$11.95