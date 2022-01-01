Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Opa Locka

Opa Locka restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Counter Cafe

14950 NW 44th Ct, Opa Locka

Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Crispy chicken or grilled chicken
Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$14.00
Provolone, crispy chicken tossed in honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, honey mustard sauce
Crispy Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Wrap with Fries$16.00
Crispy chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese with homemade chipotle aioli in a wrap with side of fries
Lovely's - Food Truck

1806 Northwest 183rd Street, Miami Gardens

Chicken Founders Favorite Wrap (Grilled)$11.95
