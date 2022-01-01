Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Opa Locka

Opa Locka restaurants
Opa Locka restaurants that serve fried rice

The Dumpling Company image

 

The Counter Cafe

14950 NW 44th Ct, Opa Locka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$12.00
House made vegetable fried rice.
More about The Counter Cafe
Item pic

 

Meat The Veggies

4114 Northwest 167th Street, Opa Locka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Traditional, yet yummy veggie fried rice, featuring an appetizing balance of peas, and carrots. Served with or without egg.
More about Meat The Veggies

