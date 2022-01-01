Go
Toast

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

Come in and enjoy!

5335 Limestone Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$11.95
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
CHEESESTEAK$11.50
Dolmades$5.95
Opa Opa Supreme Greek Salad$15.95
1 Spanakopita$2.50
Greek Baklava$5.75
CHEESESTEAK WRAP$11.50
Gyro Pita$10.95
Chicken Gyro Pita$11.50
See full menu

Location

5335 Limestone Rd

Wilmington DE

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brew HaHa

No reviews yet

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

Junction Eighteen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twist'd Tomato

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

CP's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston