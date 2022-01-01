Go
Opal's Table

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

223 West Wall Street #150 • $$

Avg 4.2 (355 reviews)

Popular Items

Opals Macaroni and Cheese$10.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Texan-yaki Chicken$24.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
Crispy Brussels$10.00
Roasted Salmon$29.00
Farmer’s Market Salad$10.00
Blue Cheese Wedge$10.00
Crispy Brussels$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

223 West Wall Street #150

Midland TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
