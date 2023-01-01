Cookies in Opelika
Opelika restaurants that serve cookies
More about The Coffee Shop
The Coffee Shop
122 South 8th St - 101, Opelika
|CC Cookie
|$1.50
Pastry from current selection
More about Plant Bae Express
Plant Bae Express
2816 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
|Baker's Dozen Cookie Fix
|$21.00
Some people will eat one, others will eat two, three, or four of our chocolate chip and walnut cookies. We're throwing in 13 cookies to make sure everyone's cookie fix needs are met!
|Cookie Fix
|$5.00
Three flaky chocolate chip and walnut cookies