Cookies in Opelika

Opelika restaurants
Opelika restaurants that serve cookies

The Coffee Shop

122 South 8th St - 101, Opelika

CC Cookie$1.50
Pastry from current selection
More about The Coffee Shop
Plant Bae Express

2816 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Baker's Dozen Cookie Fix$21.00
Some people will eat one, others will eat two, three, or four of our chocolate chip and walnut cookies. We're throwing in 13 cookies to make sure everyone's cookie fix needs are met!
Cookie Fix$5.00
Three flaky chocolate chip and walnut cookies
More about Plant Bae Express
