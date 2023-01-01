Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Opelika

Go
Opelika restaurants
Toast

Opelika restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Zazu Gastropub - 112 S 8th st

112 S 8th st, Opelika

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Zazu Gastropub - 112 S 8th st
Item pic

 

Plant Bae Express

2816 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chia & Oats Vanilla Blueberry Pudding$4.50
Tackle the day with our grain-free oats and chia seed pudding! Loaded with whole grains and topped with almonds, coconuts, sunflower seeds, strawberries, pecans, and dates, this pudding contains plump blueberries and is lightly sweetened with agave.
More about Plant Bae Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Opelika

Cookies

Map

More near Opelika to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston