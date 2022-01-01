Go
Toast

Emmett's at Open Air

Operating 7 days a week, Emmett's offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed and welcoming environment.

2571 Neil Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$4.00
espresso with steamed milk (12 oz)
Drip$3.25
batch brewed coffee, roasted by Proud Mary Coffee in PDX; choose from house blend or feature
One Handed$7.00
english muffin, egg (over hard), melty cheese, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli
Overnight Oats$8.00
fresh blueberries and strawberries, walnuts, ohio maple
Tots$4.00
Banana Bread$9.00
sliced loaf, maple butter, sea salt
Cold Brew$4.00
slow brewed, house made iced coffee
Iced Latte$4.00
espresso with cold milk, served over ice
The TK$10.00
matija focaccia, egg, white cheddar, arugula, lemony zuke pickle, avo, whole grain mustard
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
See full menu

Location

2571 Neil Avenue

Columbus OH

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta Villa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fives Up High

No reviews yet

Just a dive bar keeping dive bars alive on the greatest campus in the world!

Thr3es Above High

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Understory

No reviews yet

Understory is a new experience from the team at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing rooting our community to the natural beauty and history of Columbus.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston