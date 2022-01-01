Go
Open Eye Cafe

Come enjoy our freshly roasted coffee by Carrboro Coffee Roasters.

101 S Greensboro St • $

Avg 4.1 (1049 reviews)

Popular Items

Open Eye Ceramic Diner Mug$12.00
Eye Opener$5.50
16 oz four shot latte
Affogato$6.50
Vanilla ice cream, with a scoop of Ghirardelli chocolate, and two shots of espresso!
Mocha Latte$5.25
Choice of hot or iced, 8oz 12oz or 16oz cup size, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Cortado (6 oz.)$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 4oz steamed milk
Red Eye$4.25
Shot of Piedmont espresso in brewed coffee. 12oz or 16oz
Latte$5.00
Choice of hot or iced, 8oz 12oz or 16oz cup size, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Espresso$2.00
Your choice of Piedmont Blend or our Rotating Feature, (single origin El Salvador El Balam). Single or Doppio. Price based on choices selected.
Chai Latte$6.25
House-made cold brewed chai tea w/ a shot of espresso, steamed milk, & sweetened with honey & vanilla.
Macchiato (4 oz.)$3.50
double shot of espresso with 2 oz steamed milk.
See full menu

Location

101 S Greensboro St

Carrboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
