Open Kitchen Restuarant

Come in and enjoy!

4604 East 10 Street

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Caico de Pepe$17.25
A freshly made pasta that means butter, cheese, and pepper blended together perfectly.Topped with more cheese! Add meat Chicken $4.99, Shrimp $5.99, Salmon $7.99, Steak $9.99!
Honey Garlic Bowel$10.80
Marinated chicken breast fried to a golden crispy that sits on top of broccoli and mash potatoes drizzled with Honey garlic sauce.
Smothered Chicken$16.50
A crispy marinated chicken breast topped with freshly made brown gravy served with mash potatoes and side of your choice!
Fluffy and Hot$12.45
Traditional favorite with 4 slice of French toast served with 3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat:Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey), or Breakfast Chicken (2.5
Chicken Fingers$6.50
3 chicken breast strips fried crispy served with your choice of a side.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich Combo$9.15
Marinated Crispy Chicken Breast topped with cheese, green onions, and honey chili sauce! Served with fried potatoes and onions!
Grilled Salmon$20.50
7oz Grilled Salmon cooked to perfection. Choice of your side! Add a sauce Honey Garlic or Honey Chili Sauce $1.50
Side Bacon
4 pieces of bacon!
Chef Choice Dessert$8.00
Chef Choice Dessert!
Cheeseburger Combo$9.15
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

4604 East 10 Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
