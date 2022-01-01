Open Range
Fresh innovative food from the Northwest and beyond ! Serving sandwiches, soups, chilies and full take out meals for one to twenty!
1068 fiddlers ridge loop
Location
1068 fiddlers ridge loop
potlatch ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rants and Raves Brewery Pizzeria - Pallaous, WA
Come in and enjoy!
Rants & Raves Brewery
Come on in and enjoy! Damn Good Craft Beer, good times and awesome food!
Moscow Bagel & Deli
HOME OF THE FAMOUS "STEAMED
BAGEL SANDWICH"
The Breakfast Club
Breakfast and Lunch among Friends