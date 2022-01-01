Go
Open Range

PIZZA

367 Hwy 155N • $$

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Spicy Curd$7.00
hushpuppies$0.25
Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Hand Battered And Fried To a Crisp
Hamburger Steak$13.00
Hamburger$9.00
Chicken Supreme$12.00
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Club$13.00
Catfish$12.00
367 Hwy 155N

Gilmer TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
