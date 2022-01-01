Go
Premium sandwiches, by great Denver Chefs. Eat Well. Do Good.

SANDWICHES

3242 E Colfax Ave • $$

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

WATTS
fried smoked pork belly, bourbon tomato glaze, iceberg lettuce, fried green tomatoes, pickled red onions, mayo, The Enchanted Oven Shokupan
WONG
Panko fried Chinese eggplant, charred-scallion garlic-sambal mayo, watercress, micro-celery
The Enchanted Oven shokupan
BILL JONES LEMON BARS (2 ea)$7.00
OSAKA
Chicken karaage, spicy mayo, ginger-sesame slaw, Japanese pickles, and The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
SPINACH SALAD$9.00
HOUSE-MADE POTATO CHIPS$4.50
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
PESTO PASTA SALAD$5.00
LEE
Sichuan dipping broth, slow roasted beef, provolone, sesame mayo, red wine vinegar onions, arugula, Getright baguette
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3242 E Colfax Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
