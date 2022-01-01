Go
Opera House Restaurant

A full service fine dining restaurant with an unique atmosphere located in a 19th century Opera House. Full Bar with a great selection of drinks. Private dining available.

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

214 South Lindell St • $$

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Formal
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
214 South Lindell St

Martin TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
