Original Pancake House

Over 40 years of the best made from scratch breakfast goodness!

3501 W 70th Street

Popular Items

LARGE ORANGE JUICE$4.95
Fresh squeezed daily
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$8.95
Six Perfectly simple. Served with warm maple syrup.
BACON & EGGS$13.25
Three slices of Jones Farm thick-sliced bacon & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
SIDE BACON$6.75
Three strips of our famous thick-cut Jones Farm bacon
WESTERN OMELETTE$13.50
Choice cheese, diced ham, green peppers, red peppers, onions. Served with cakes.
NORTHWOODS HASH$15.95
Hashbrowns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, diced bacon and spicy chorizo sausage.
HASH BROWNS & EGGS$11.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
SIDE LINK SAUSAGE$6.50
SIDE HASH BROWNS$5.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$10.00
Six of our chocolate buttermilk batter with whipped cream & chocolate chips. Served with maple syrup.
3501 W 70th Street

Edina MN

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
