Original Pancake House
Over 40 years of the best made from scratch breakfast goodness!
3501 W 70th Street
Popular Items
Location
3501 W 70th Street
Edina MN
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CRAVE Food & Drink
Come in and enjoy!
Yumi Southdale
Come in and enjoy!
DeLeo Bros. Pizza
NY Slice Served MN Nice!
El Camino Goumet Tacos
Gourmet Tacos, Bowls, and Family Feast!