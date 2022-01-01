Go
Original Pancake House

Over 40 years of serving the best breakfast in the Twin Cities!

1661 W County Road B2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

STRAWBERRY CREPES$12.75
Three crepes with strawberries inside and on top. Served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream on side.
BELGIAN WAFFLE$8.50
One large Belgian style waffle.
BACON & EGGS$13.25
Three slices of Jones Farm thick-sliced bacon & two eggs. Served with pancakes.
SIDE BACON$6.75
Three strips of our famous thick-cut Jones Farm bacon
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$8.95
Six Perfectly simple. Served with warm maple syrup.
SIDE HASH BROWNS$5.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns
SIDE TWO EGGS$3.25
NORTHWOODS HASH$15.95
Hashbrowns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, red peppers, jalapenos, diced bacon and spicy chorizo sausage.
HASH BROWNS & EGGS$11.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
WESTERN OMELETTE$13.50
Choice cheese, diced ham, green peppers, red peppers, onions. Served with cakes.
Location

1661 W County Road B2

Roseville MN

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
