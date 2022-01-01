Ophelia's Fish House
Come in and enjoy our great selection of fish and many more!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
501 8th St SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
501 8th St SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lola's
Come in and enjoy!
Penthouse Pool and Lounge Navy Yard
Come in and enjoy!
Bodegon
Come in and enjoy!
Stadium Sports
Changing the way you eat, drink and play in the Yards D.C.