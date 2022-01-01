Go
Ophelia's Fish House

Come in and enjoy our great selection of fish and many more!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

501 8th St SE • $$

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

SEARED BAY SCALLOPS$34.00
With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal
vegetable & coconut basmati rice
Grilled or Seared
SEAFOOD DUMPLINGS$18.00
Sweet chili sauce, hoisin
WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER$34.00
With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal
vegetable & coconut basmati rice
Grilled or Seared
WILD SALMON$24.00
With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal
vegetables & coconut basmati rice.
Grilled or Seared
Turtle Cheese Cake$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 8th St SE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
