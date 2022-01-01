Ophelia's
Come in and enjoy!
1603 North Wells Street
Popular Items
Location
1603 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Claudia Sanders Dinner House
We look forward to serving you again!
M88 Morning Grind
Come in and enjoy!