Oppa Sushi

Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!

185 Harvard ave

Miso Soup$2.00
Salmon Avocado Maki$7.25
Sake (salmon)$7.05
Salmon
California Maki with Tobiko$6.50
Crab, Avocado, & cucumber
Baked Spicy Scallop Maki$14.75
Spicy. Shrimp tempura maki topped with spicy scallop, crab, tobiko and crunch. Served with miso soup.
Edamame$5.00
Gyoza$7.50
6 pieces of pork dumpling.
Spicy Tuna Maki$8.25
Spicy
Negihama Maki$5.50
Yellowtail, and scallion. Seaweed outside
Spicy Salmon Maki$7.25
Spicy
Allston MA

Sunday12:30 am - 9:50 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Tuesday12:30 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday12:30 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday12:30 am - 9:50 pm
Friday12:30 am - 9:50 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 9:50 pm
