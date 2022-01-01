Go
Optimist Cafe

We are a year round scratch kitchen serving Breakfast All Day, Fresh Lunch Fare, Creative Mimosas, Beer & Wine in an antique Sea Captains Home on scenic Route 6A.
We are family friendly, have outdoor patio seating, a gluten free menu & free Wi-Fi.

134 Route 6A

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Hash & Eggs$17.00
Slow cooked Angus beef brisket, caramelized onions, gold & sweet potatoes, 2 eggs, toast
Iced TO GO Coffee$3.00
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Optimal Omelette$11.00
3 farm fresh eggs & your choice of cheese served with our seasoned breakfast potatoes & toast, or a breakfast salad
Lobster Grilled Cheese$21.00
grilled sourdough, fresh lobster, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, sliced tomatoes
Traditional Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
2 over hard fresh eggs, american cheese, bacon, sausage or ham (or no meat) on toasted english muffin or bagel
Breakfast Box$14.00
Includes freshly made 2 egg croissant sandwich with american cheese, choice of meat, seasoned breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or bottled water. Ready in 10 minutes!
Add Ohza Mimosa or Cape Cod Beer as option
Side Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
Scones$6.00
Iced Latte$4.50
Location

134 Route 6A

Yarmouth Port MA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

