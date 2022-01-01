Orange Beach restaurants you'll love
More about Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off the Boat
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Crab Claws APP
|$29.00
Get our Gulf blue crab claws fried to perfection and served with cocktail sauce OR sautéed in our Creole cream sauce and served with grilled bread for dipping.
|Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
|Pecan Crusted Redfish
|$29.00
Pecan encrusted Gulf Redfish topped with peach-pineapple chutney, served with cheddar grits and fresh vegetables.
More about Oso Restaurant
Oso Restaurant
5749 Bay La Launch Ave, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$8.00
|Oso Hatch Burger
|$13.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$10.00
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ruby Slipper Cafe
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Live Bait Food & Spirits
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Live Bait Food & Spirits
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|ANGUS BURGER
|$12.00
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.00
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$13.00
More about Stephi
Stephi
25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Thai Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
Thai spiced grilled shrimp served over shredded Napa cabbage cucumbers, Thai basil, roasted peanuts. Tossed in house made honey lime vinaigrette.
Suggested Pairing: Jolivet Sauvignon Blanc
|Korean Steak & Cheese
|$14.00
Seaoned ribeye topped with cheddar, jalapeño and sweet peppers on grilled sour dough bread.
|Kids Fried Fish
|$7.95
More about Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|2 Item Platter
|$25.73
|Fried Fish
|$16.46
|3 Item Platter
|$28.82
More about Doc's Seafood & Steaks
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Doc's Seafood & Steaks
24221 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Dinner
|$16.46
|Pick 2
|$25.73
|Half Dozen Hushpuppies
|$4.63
More about Oso Early - Orange Beach
SALADS
Oso Early - Orange Beach
27370 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
More about Brick and Spoon
Brick and Spoon
24705 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
More about Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL
Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach