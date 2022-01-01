Orange Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Orange Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Orange Beach

Orange Beach's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Orange Beach restaurants

Fresh Off the Boat image

 

Fresh Off the Boat

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Claws APP$29.00
Get our Gulf blue crab claws fried to perfection and served with cocktail sauce OR sautéed in our Creole cream sauce and served with grilled bread for dipping.
Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
Pecan Crusted Redfish$29.00
Pecan encrusted Gulf Redfish topped with peach-pineapple chutney, served with cheddar grits and fresh vegetables.
More about Fresh Off the Boat
Oso Restaurant image

 

Oso Restaurant

5749 Bay La Launch Ave, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger$8.00
Oso Hatch Burger$13.00
Shrimp Taco$10.00
More about Oso Restaurant
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ruby Slipper Cafe

24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.4 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Live Bait Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Live Bait Food & Spirits

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 3.6 (977 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ANGUS BURGER$12.00
Fried Shrimp$19.00
Shrimp Po-Boy$13.00
More about Live Bait Food & Spirits
Main pic

 

Stephi

25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Shrimp Salad$18.00
Thai spiced grilled shrimp served over shredded Napa cabbage cucumbers, Thai basil, roasted peanuts. Tossed in house made honey lime vinaigrette.
Suggested Pairing: Jolivet Sauvignon Blanc
Korean Steak & Cheese$14.00
Seaoned ribeye topped with cheddar, jalapeño and sweet peppers on grilled sour dough bread.
Kids Fried Fish$7.95
More about Stephi
Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar

26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.6 (3784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Item Platter$25.73
Fried Fish$16.46
3 Item Platter$28.82
More about Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
Doc's Seafood & Steaks image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Doc's Seafood & Steaks

24221 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 3.5 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fish Dinner$16.46
Pick 2$25.73
Half Dozen Hushpuppies$4.63
More about Doc's Seafood & Steaks
Oso Early - Orange Beach image

SALADS

Oso Early - Orange Beach

27370 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach Salad$11.00
More about Oso Early - Orange Beach
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Brick & Spoon

24705 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.5 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brick & Spoon
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

24705 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brick and Spoon
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

24705 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brick and Spoon
Restaurant banner

 

Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orange Beach

Tacos

Gumbo

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

Key Lime Pies

Pies

Map

More near Orange Beach to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston