Orange Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Fresh Off the Boat
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Seared Tuna Cubes
|$13.00
Cubes of Yellowfin Tuna that are coated in Key's Southern Spice and seared. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
|Crab Claws APP
|$29.00
Get our Gulf blue crab claws fried to perfection and served with cocktail sauce OR sautéed in our Creole cream sauce and served with grilled bread for dipping.
|Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ruby Slipper Cafe
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Live Bait Food & Spirits
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$13.00
|12 WINGS
|$14.00
|GROUPER
|$26.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Cup of Gumbo
|$7.50
|Small Fried Shrimp
|$21.48
|Chicken Tender APP (5)
|$10.28