Orange Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Orange Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Orange Beach

Fresh Off the Boat image

 

Fresh Off the Boat

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Tuna Cubes$13.00
Cubes of Yellowfin Tuna that are coated in Key's Southern Spice and seared. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Crab Claws APP$29.00
Get our Gulf blue crab claws fried to perfection and served with cocktail sauce OR sautéed in our Creole cream sauce and served with grilled bread for dipping.
Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
More about Fresh Off the Boat
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ruby Slipper Cafe

24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.4 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Live Bait Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Live Bait Food & Spirits

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 3.6 (977 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po-Boy$13.00
12 WINGS$14.00
GROUPER$26.00
More about Live Bait Food & Spirits
Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar

26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.6 (3784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Gumbo$7.50
Small Fried Shrimp$21.48
Chicken Tender APP (5)$10.28
More about Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
Doc's Seafood & Steaks image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Doc's Seafood & Steaks

24221 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 3.5 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gumbo$5.99
Kids Chicken Strips$8.79
Single Docs Burger$12.34
More about Doc's Seafood & Steaks

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orange Beach

Tacos

Gumbo

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

Key Lime Pies

Pies

Map

More near Orange Beach to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston