Orange Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Orange Beach
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ruby Slipper Cafe
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Live Bait Food & Spirits
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Live Bait Food & Spirits
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$13.00
|12 WINGS
|$14.00
|GROUPER
|$26.00
More about Oso Early - Orange Beach
SALADS
Oso Early - Orange Beach
27370 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00