Orange Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Fresh Off the Boat
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Seared Tuna Cubes
|$13.00
Cubes of Yellowfin Tuna that are coated in Key's Southern Spice and seared. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
|Crab Claws APP
|$29.00
Get our Gulf blue crab claws fried to perfection and served with cocktail sauce OR sautéed in our Creole cream sauce and served with grilled bread for dipping.
|Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
Oso Restaurant
5749 Bay La Launch Ave, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Mini Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Burger
|$11.00
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach
|Popular items
|Cup of Gumbo
|$7.50
|Small Fried Shrimp
|$21.48
|Chicken Tender APP (5)
|$10.28