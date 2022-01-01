Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Orange Beach

Go
Orange Beach restaurants
Toast

Orange Beach restaurants that serve grits

1ed0916a-2bdb-4f57-92e2-eca24f212ea1 image

 

Fresh Off the Boat

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
The BEST Shrimp & Grits on the island!! Buttermilk and sharp cheddar grits, topped with perfectly cooked local Gulf shrimp that have been sautéed with Conecuh sausage, sofrito and our Creole sauce.
Cheddar Grits$4.00
Stone ground grits made with buttermilk and cheddar cheese.
Main pic

 

Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gator Bites$15.99
Jumbo Shrimp$17.99
Hush Puppies$3.99
Doc's Seafood & Steaks image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Doc's Seafood & Steaks

24221 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 3.5 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Dinner$23.14
Pick 2$25.99
Kids Chicken Strips$8.79
