Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood gumbo in Orange Beach

Go
Orange Beach restaurants
Toast

Orange Beach restaurants that serve seafood gumbo

Fresh Off the Boat image

 

Fresh Off the Boat

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Alfredo$26.00
Cajun alfredo with penne pasta, fresh broccolini, and red bell peppers. Try it as chicken & sausage pasta or mixed seafood with shrimp and fresh Gulf fish.
White BBQ Chicken Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken bites tossed in Alabama white BBQ sauce and dressed with shredded purple cabbage, sharp cheddar cheese, and white BBQ drizzle. Served on flour tortillas.
Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
More about Fresh Off the Boat
Live Bait Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Live Bait Food & Spirits

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 3.6 (977 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo
More about Live Bait Food & Spirits
Main pic

 

Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gator Bites$15.99
Jumbo Shrimp$17.99
Hush Puppies$3.99
More about Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange Beach

Grits

Bisque

Mahi Mahi

Poboy

Cheesecake

Fish Tacos

Crab Cakes

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Orange Beach to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston