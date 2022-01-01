Tacos in Orange Beach
Orange Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Fresh Off the Boat
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach
|White BBQ Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Fried chicken bites tossed in Alabama white BBQ sauce and dressed with shredded purple cabbage, sharp cheddar cheese, and white BBQ drizzle. Served on flour tortillas.
|Gulf Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened Gulf redfish, dressed with Bama coleslaw, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, and our signature Beachin' Sauce. Served on flour tortillas.
|Beachin' Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Fried Gulf shrimp tossed in Beachin' Sauce, and dressed with Bama coleslaw, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, and drizzled with more Beachin' Sauce. Served on flour tortillas.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ruby Slipper Cafe
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4