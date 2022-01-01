Tacos in Orange Beach

White BBQ Chicken Tacos image

 

Fresh Off the Boat

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
White BBQ Chicken Tacos$13.00
Fried chicken bites tossed in Alabama white BBQ sauce and dressed with shredded purple cabbage, sharp cheddar cheese, and white BBQ drizzle. Served on flour tortillas.
Gulf Fish Tacos$14.00
Blackened Gulf redfish, dressed with Bama coleslaw, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, and our signature Beachin' Sauce. Served on flour tortillas.
Beachin' Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Fried Gulf shrimp tossed in Beachin' Sauce, and dressed with Bama coleslaw, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, and drizzled with more Beachin' Sauce. Served on flour tortillas.
Oso Restaurant image

 

Oso Restaurant

5749 Bay La Launch Ave, Orange Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$10.00
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ruby Slipper Cafe

24151 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach

Avg 4.4 (813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
