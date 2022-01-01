Orange restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|Pound Cake
|$7.00
lemon scented macerated strawberries | vanilla whipped creme fraiche
|Local Beet Salad
|$14.00
green goddess dressing | quinoa | orange | hazelnut | feta
|Chicken Liver Toast
|$6.00
chicken liver pate | roasted strawberries | pickled mustard seed | port wine reduction
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|-Teriyaki Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
|-Mediterranean Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, chickpea, cotija, brown rice & greek vinaigrette
|-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-
|$9.95
grilled chicken, arugula, broccoli, caramelized onion, sriracha bacon, cheddar jack, flatbread & chimichurri sauce
Chapman Crafted Beer - Orange
123 N Cypress St, Orange
|Popular items
|4-PACK Still the One
|$13.00
Name: Still the One
Style: Brown Ale
ABV: 5.5%
IBU: 15
|4-PACK Chapman Crafted Pils
|$13.00
Name: Chapman Crafted Pils
Style: Pilsner
ABV: 5.2%
IBU: 10
|4-PACK Scenic Route
|$17.00
Name: Scenic Route
Style: West Coast IPA
ABV: 76.8%
IBU: 55
Hops: Motueka, Loral, Mosaic
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
1891 N. Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|Gyoza Combo
|$5.50
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
|Tonkotsu Shio
|$14.50
Pork bone broth with seasoned salt base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Shoyu
|$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
155 N. Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|10pc Wings ^
|$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
|The Daily ^
|$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
|The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
HANANO RAMEN - OC
161 N Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|GYOZA
|$6.95
|TAKOYAKI
|$6.95
|BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN
|$12.95
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|Glazed Brussel Sprouts
|$15.50
flash fried brussels and braised
pork belly tossed with honey
balsamic glaze - garnished with
fried onion strings
|12 Smoked Wings
|$20.50
jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only)
or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese
|2 Meat Combo
|$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Wing Ferno
776 N. Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$16.89
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.
|10 PC Combo-
|$16.49
2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
|20 PACK-
|$29.89
20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
|Cherry Pie
|$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Wazabi Sushi - Orange
240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange
|Popular items
|Crunch Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and asparagus inside, tempura flakes on the outside with eel sauce on top
|Awesome Roll
|$17.00
Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, lemon, jalapeno, and cilantro sauce
|Edamame
|$4.00
Lightly salted, steamed soybeans
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
2940 E Chapman Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|1/3 Lb Cheeseburger
|$5.45
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.75
|Cheeseburger
|$3.95
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Popular items
|Taco Shredded Beef
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded beef, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
|Taco Steak
|$4.50
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
|Taco Shredded Chicken
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
292 N Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|CREME BRULEE & STRAWBERRIES
|$6.50
Vanilla Pastry Cream, Bruleed Sugar, Fresh Strawberries
|NUTELLA & BANANA
|$6.50
Nutella, Sweet Cream, Sliced Bananas
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Brew Hawg BBQ
665 N Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|HAWG EGGS
|$6.75
Deviled eggs (5) topped with choice of meat. Plain available upon request.
|BABY BACK PLATE
|$20.75
Pork baby back ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced to perfection.
|ROOT BEER
|$2.00
One size only. 24oz cup
FOURTEA
870 n tustin street, orange
|Popular items
|Oreo Brulee Green Milk Tea
|$5.95
A rich blend of green milk tea and oreo with caramel brulee swirled around the cup, give it a dessert like flavor
|Mango Hurricane
|$6.25
Blended smoothie made with real mango and mixed with sea salt cheese foam
|Fruit Bomb
|$5.95
Our special tropical fruit drink with passion fruit and watermelon, orange, lemon slices inside
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
149 N Glassell St., Orange
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
|2 Tenders Meal
|$9.99
2 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 1/3 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
|3 Tenders Meal
|$12.99
3 All Natural Chix Tenders ( 3/4 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
2139 N Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|Burrito
click for all options!
|Nachos
chips, beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fresh guacamole.
cheese only option available.
|Choose One
|$5.99
one item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans
SEAFOOD • SALADS
O SEA
109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange
|Popular items
|Wild Albacore Tuna Hand Roll
|$6.95
cucumber, avocado, black sesame, ponzu, spicy mayo
|Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions
|$7.95
spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread
|Green Goddess Chopped
|$21.95
romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
143 N Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
|Bacon & Egg Burrito
|$10.00
sliced avocado, tillamook sharp cheddar, scrambled gonestraw farms eggs
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.00
gonestraw farms chicken, house made pesto, provolone, sun-dried tomato aioli, sourdough roll
Zito's Pizza
2036 N Tustin S, Orange
|Popular items
|Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
|Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, & mozzarella cheese.
|16" Classic Pepperoni
|$19.49
Our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, & layers of pepperoni.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
238 W Chapman Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|Samurai
|$8.95
|Tots
|$5.95
|Spicy Honey
|$0.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
|Cilantro
Gunwhale Ales
1501 W. Orangewood Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|Orangewood- 4 Pack
|$17.00
Hazy IPA- Notes of Tangerine, Papaya, Vanilla cake.
Bosscat Orange
118 West Chapman Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|BOSSCAT FRIES
|$7.00
Secret recipe hand cut fries, served with chow-chow catsup (Gluten Free)
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.00
Creamy avocado, heriloom tomato, sea salt
Malta Mexican- Orange
2710 E. Chapman Ave., Orange
|Popular items
|Mojarra Frita
|$16.99
Fried Mojarra served with Rice, Beans, Salad and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---Mojarra Frita servida con Arroz, Frijol, Ensalada y Tortillas de Maiz o Harina.
|Tacos de Pescado (3)
|$13.99
Corn Tortillas with weathered Fish with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Chipotle Dressing, served with Spicy Green Sauce.
|Camaron/Shrimp Grande
|$19.99
Shrimp cooked in water served with Tomato, Onion, minced Cucumber, Avocado and Cilantro, Covered in Cocktail Juice (Cold or Hot).---Camaron cocido en agua servido con Tomate, Cebolla, Pepino picado, Aguacate y Cilantro, Cubierto de Jugo de Coctel (Frio o Caliente).
O Dumpling Bar - Orange
165 North Glassell Street, Orange
