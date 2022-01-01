Orange restaurants you'll love

Orange restaurants
Toast
  Orange

Orange's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Orange restaurants

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pound Cake$7.00
lemon scented macerated strawberries | vanilla whipped creme fraiche
Local Beet Salad$14.00
green goddess dressing | quinoa | orange | hazelnut | feta
Chicken Liver Toast$6.00
chicken liver pate | roasted strawberries | pickled mustard seed | port wine reduction
Green Tomato Grill - Orange image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
-Teriyaki Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
-Mediterranean Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, chickpea, cotija, brown rice & greek vinaigrette
-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-$9.95
grilled chicken, arugula, broccoli, caramelized onion, sriracha bacon, cheddar jack, flatbread & chimichurri sauce
Chapman Crafted Beer - Orange image

FRENCH FRIES

Chapman Crafted Beer - Orange

123 N Cypress St, Orange

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4-PACK Still the One$13.00
Name: Still the One
Style: Brown Ale
ABV: 5.5%
IBU: 15
4-PACK Chapman Crafted Pils$13.00
Name: Chapman Crafted Pils
Style: Pilsner
ABV: 5.2%
IBU: 10
4-PACK Scenic Route$17.00
Name: Scenic Route
Style: West Coast IPA
ABV: 76.8%
IBU: 55
Hops: Motueka, Loral, Mosaic
Yoshiharu Ramen image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

1891 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza Combo$5.50
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Tonkotsu Shio$14.50
Pork bone broth with seasoned salt base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

155 N. Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (3836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
HANANO RAMEN - OC image

 

HANANO RAMEN - OC

161 N Glassell St, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GYOZA$6.95
TAKOYAKI$6.95
BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN$12.95
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Glazed Brussel Sprouts$15.50
flash fried brussels and braised
pork belly tossed with honey
balsamic glaze - garnished with
fried onion strings
12 Smoked Wings$20.50
jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only)
or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese
2 Meat Combo$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Wing Ferno image

 

Wing Ferno

776 N. Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich Combo$16.89
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.
10 PC Combo-$16.49
2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
20 PACK-$29.89
20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image

 

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunch Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and asparagus inside, tempura flakes on the outside with eel sauce on top
Awesome Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, lemon, jalapeno, and cilantro sauce
Edamame$4.00
Lightly salted, steamed soybeans
Nexx Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

2940 E Chapman Ave, Orange

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 Lb Cheeseburger$5.45
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
Cheeseburger$3.95
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Shredded Beef$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded beef, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Steak$4.50
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
Taco Shredded Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Bruxie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

292 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (9509 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CREME BRULEE & STRAWBERRIES$6.50
Vanilla Pastry Cream, Bruleed Sugar, Fresh Strawberries
NUTELLA & BANANA$6.50
Nutella, Sweet Cream, Sliced Bananas
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
Brew Hawg BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Brew Hawg BBQ

665 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HAWG EGGS$6.75
Deviled eggs (5) topped with choice of meat. Plain available upon request.
BABY BACK PLATE$20.75
Pork baby back ribs slow smoked, mopped & lightly sauced to perfection.
ROOT BEER$2.00
One size only. 24oz cup
FOURTEA image

 

FOURTEA

870 n tustin street, orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oreo Brulee Green Milk Tea$5.95
A rich blend of green milk tea and oreo with caramel brulee swirled around the cup, give it a dessert like flavor
Mango Hurricane$6.25
Blended smoothie made with real mango and mixed with sea salt cheese foam
Fruit Bomb$5.95
Our special tropical fruit drink with passion fruit and watermelon, orange, lemon slices inside
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS image

 

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

149 N Glassell St., Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$3.69
Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
2 Tenders Meal$9.99
2 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 1/3 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
3 Tenders Meal$12.99
3 All Natural Chix Tenders ( 3/4 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce
Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant

2139 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.2 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito
click for all options!
Nachos
chips, beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fresh guacamole.
cheese only option available.
Choose One$5.99
one item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans
O SEA image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Albacore Tuna Hand Roll$6.95
cucumber, avocado, black sesame, ponzu, spicy mayo
Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions$7.95
spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread
Green Goddess Chopped$21.95
romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

143 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
Bacon & Egg Burrito$10.00
sliced avocado, tillamook sharp cheddar, scrambled gonestraw farms eggs
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.00
gonestraw farms chicken, house made pesto, provolone, sun-dried tomato aioli, sourdough roll
Zito's Pizza image

 

Zito's Pizza

2036 N Tustin S, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, & mozzarella cheese.
16" Classic Pepperoni$19.49
Our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, & layers of pepperoni.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

238 W Chapman Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1072 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samurai$8.95
Tots$5.95
Spicy Honey$0.50
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Cilantro
Gunwhale Ales image

 

Gunwhale Ales

1501 W. Orangewood Ave, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orangewood- 4 Pack$17.00
Hazy IPA- Notes of Tangerine, Papaya, Vanilla cake.
Aces Bar & Grill image

 

Aces Bar & Grill

3538 East Chapman Avenue, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
0038 - Orange image

 

0038 - Orange

3533 E Chapman Ave., Ste A, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat Orange

118 West Chapman Ave, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
BOSSCAT FRIES$7.00
Secret recipe hand cut fries, served with chow-chow catsup (Gluten Free)
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Creamy avocado, heriloom tomato, sea salt
Restaurant banner

 

Malta Mexican- Orange

2710 E. Chapman Ave., Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mojarra Frita$16.99
Fried Mojarra served with Rice, Beans, Salad and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---Mojarra Frita servida con Arroz, Frijol, Ensalada y Tortillas de Maiz o Harina.
Tacos de Pescado (3)$13.99
Corn Tortillas with weathered Fish with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Chipotle Dressing, served with Spicy Green Sauce.
Camaron/Shrimp Grande$19.99
Shrimp cooked in water served with Tomato, Onion, minced Cucumber, Avocado and Cilantro, Covered in Cocktail Juice (Cold or Hot).---Camaron cocido en agua servido con Tomate, Cebolla, Pepino picado, Aguacate y Cilantro, Cubierto de Jugo de Coctel (Frio o Caliente).
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cali Tacos

1639 West Chapman Avenue, Orange

Avg 3.7 (2933 reviews)
Takeout
O Dumpling Bar - Orange image

 

O Dumpling Bar - Orange

165 North Glassell Street, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hotties Fried Chicken - Orange image

 

Hotties Fried Chicken - Orange

2202 N. TustinSt C, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
