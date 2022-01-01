Orange American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Orange
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs
|$300.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP DEC. 23RD & 24TH ONLY!
1 - 4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs (cooking instructions included)
-Duck fat fingerling potatoes
-Sage roasted brussels sprouts
-Homemade corn bread with hot
honey butter
-Horseradish cream
-Beef & mushroom jus
|Burrata
|$15.00
piquillo pepper agrodolce | golden raisins | smokey marcona almonds | chile oil | grilled francese toast
|Local Beet Salad
|$14.00
green goddess dressing | quinoa | orange | hazelnut | feta
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|-Mediterranean Bowl-
|$9.65
Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, chickpea, cotija, brown rice & greek vinaigrette
|-Ranch Wrap-
|$9.95
Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, corn, cilantro, romaine, tomato, cheddar jack, chipotle tortilla & chipotle ranch
|-Crispy Cauliflower Bites-
|$6.55
Crispy cauliflower topped with sesame seeds and green onion. Servd with carrots, celery and your choice of vegan ranch or buffalo sauce.
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Popular items
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Cherry Pie
|$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
More about O SEA
SEAFOOD • SALADS
O SEA
109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange
|Popular items
|Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions
|$7.95
spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
|Green Goddess Chopped
|$21.95
romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese