Orange American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Orange

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs$300.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP DEC. 23RD & 24TH ONLY!
1 - 4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs (cooking instructions included)
-Duck fat fingerling potatoes
-Sage roasted brussels sprouts
-Homemade corn bread with hot
honey butter
-Horseradish cream
-Beef & mushroom jus
Burrata$15.00
piquillo pepper agrodolce | golden raisins | smokey marcona almonds | chile oil | grilled francese toast
Local Beet Salad$14.00
green goddess dressing | quinoa | orange | hazelnut | feta
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
Green Tomato Grill - Orange image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
-Mediterranean Bowl-$9.65
Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, chickpea, cotija, brown rice & greek vinaigrette
-Ranch Wrap-$9.95
Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, corn, cilantro, romaine, tomato, cheddar jack, chipotle tortilla & chipotle ranch
-Crispy Cauliflower Bites-$6.55
Crispy cauliflower topped with sesame seeds and green onion. Servd with carrots, celery and your choice of vegan ranch or buffalo sauce.
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
More about Marie Callender's
O SEA image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions$7.95
spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread
Grilled Fish Taco$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
Green Goddess Chopped$21.95
romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese
More about O SEA

Map

Map

