Orange bars & lounges you'll love

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs$300.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP DEC. 23RD & 24TH ONLY!
1 - 4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs (cooking instructions included)
-Duck fat fingerling potatoes
-Sage roasted brussels sprouts
-Homemade corn bread with hot
honey butter
-Horseradish cream
-Beef & mushroom jus
Burrata$15.00
piquillo pepper agrodolce | golden raisins | smokey marcona almonds | chile oil | grilled francese toast
Local Beet Salad$14.00
green goddess dressing | quinoa | orange | hazelnut | feta
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
O SEA image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions$7.95
spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread
Grilled Fish Taco$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
Green Goddess Chopped$21.95
romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese
More about O SEA
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

143 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Avocado Sandwich$10.00
avocado, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
*Veggie friendly
Go vegan without goat cheese and butter on toast
Pretzel Bites$6.00
hand made pretzel, sea salt, sharp cheddar cheese sauce
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
More about Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat Orange

118 West Chapman Ave, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOURBON PORK LOIN$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOOM 'FRIES'$12.00
Served with smoked jalapeno mayo
ROASTED MUSHROOM FLATBREAD$15.00
onion jam, roasted portobello mushroom, brussels sprouts + creamy goat cheese
More about Bosscat Orange

