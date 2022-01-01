Orange bars & lounges you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs
|$300.00
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP DEC. 23RD & 24TH ONLY!
1 - 4lbs Allen Brother's Prime Rib with Roasted Garlic & Herbs (cooking instructions included)
-Duck fat fingerling potatoes
-Sage roasted brussels sprouts
-Homemade corn bread with hot
honey butter
-Horseradish cream
-Beef & mushroom jus
|Burrata
|$15.00
piquillo pepper agrodolce | golden raisins | smokey marcona almonds | chile oil | grilled francese toast
|Local Beet Salad
|$14.00
green goddess dressing | quinoa | orange | hazelnut | feta
SEAFOOD • SALADS
O SEA
109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange
|Grilled Avocado with Pickled Onions
|$7.95
spicy thai vinaigrette, crema, pepitas, rustic bread
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
|Green Goddess Chopped
|$21.95
romaine, baby kale, crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
143 N Glassell St, Orange
|Cucumber Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
avocado, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
*Veggie friendly
Go vegan without goat cheese and butter on toast
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00
hand made pretzel, sea salt, sharp cheddar cheese sauce
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Bosscat Orange
118 West Chapman Ave, Orange
|BOURBON PORK LOIN
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|PORTOBELLO MUSHROOOM 'FRIES'
|$12.00
Served with smoked jalapeno mayo
|ROASTED MUSHROOM FLATBREAD
|$15.00
onion jam, roasted portobello mushroom, brussels sprouts + creamy goat cheese