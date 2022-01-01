Orange breakfast spots you'll love

Orange restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Orange

Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
More about Marie Callender's
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Shredded Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
More about Taco Mesa
Bruxie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

292 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (9509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
HOLY CHICKEN!$10.95
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Bruxie

