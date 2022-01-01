Orange breakfast spots you'll love
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Cherry Pie
|$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
|Taco Blackened Chicken
|$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
|Taco Shredded Chicken
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
292 N Glassell St, Orange
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
|HOLY CHICKEN!
|$10.95
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles