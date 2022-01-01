Orange Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Orange
More about Wing Ferno
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ferno
776 N. Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|10 PC Combo-
|$16.49
2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$16.89
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.
|8 PC Combo-
|$14.89
2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
More about Bruxie
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
292 N Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
|HOLY CHICKEN!
|$10.95
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles