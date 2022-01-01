Orange sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Orange
More about Bruxie
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
292 N Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
|HOLY CHICKEN!
|$10.95
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
|KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT
|$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Brew Hawg BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Brew Hawg BBQ
665 N Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|JUDGEMENT
|$12.75
Choice of any (1) meat selection.
|MAC
A four cheese sauce makes this great for adults & kids alike.
|BRISKET
Slow smoked for 15 hours, chopped & lightly sauced.
More about Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
143 N Glassell St, Orange
|Popular items
|Cucumber Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
avocado, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
*Veggie friendly
Go vegan without goat cheese and butter on toast
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00
hand made pretzel, sea salt, sharp cheddar cheese sauce
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough