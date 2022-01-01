Orange sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Orange

Bruxie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

292 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (9509 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$11.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
HOLY CHICKEN!$10.95
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$9.95
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
More about Bruxie
Brew Hawg BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Brew Hawg BBQ

665 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JUDGEMENT$12.75
Choice of any (1) meat selection.
MAC
A four cheese sauce makes this great for adults & kids alike.
BRISKET
Slow smoked for 15 hours, chopped & lightly sauced.
More about Brew Hawg BBQ
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

143 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Avocado Sandwich$10.00
avocado, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
*Veggie friendly
Go vegan without goat cheese and butter on toast
Pretzel Bites$6.00
hand made pretzel, sea salt, sharp cheddar cheese sauce
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
More about Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
Buttermilk Fried Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

238 W Chapman Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1072 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samurai$8.95
Tots$5.95
Spicy Honey$0.50
More about Buttermilk Fried Chicken

