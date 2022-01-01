Orange Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Orange

Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
Taco Shredded Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
More about Taco Mesa
Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant

2139 N Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.2 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Choose Two$7.99
two item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans
Choose One$5.99
one item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans
Burrito
click for all options!
More about Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
Restaurant banner

 

Malta Mexican- Orange

2710 E. Chapman Ave., Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parrilla Familiar$27.99
3 units of Chicken, Chorizo and Grilled Meat, Roasted Prickly Pear, Roasted Jalapeño peppers, Fried Shrimp, served with Red Sauce, Fresh Cheese and Avocado, accompanied by Salad, Beans, Rice and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---3 unidades de Pollo, Chorizo y Carne Asada a la Plancha, Nopal Asado, Chiles jalapeños toreados, Camaron Frito, servidos con Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco y Aguacate, acompañados con Ensalada, Frijol, Arroz y Tortillas de Maiz o Harina.
Camaron/Shrimp Grande$19.99
Shrimp cooked in water served with Tomato, Onion, minced Cucumber, Avocado and Cilantro, Covered in Cocktail Juice (Cold or Hot).---Camaron cocido en agua servido con Tomate, Cebolla, Pepino picado, Aguacate y Cilantro, Cubierto de Jugo de Coctel (Frio o Caliente).
Tacos de Pescado (3)$13.99
Corn Tortillas with weathered Fish with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Chipotle Dressing, served with Spicy Green Sauce.
More about Malta Mexican- Orange
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cali Tacos

1639 West Chapman Avenue, Orange

Avg 3.7 (2933 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cali Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orange

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cornbread

Sweet Potato Fries

Brulee

Prime Ribs

Brisket

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston