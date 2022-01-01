Orange Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Orange
More about Taco Mesa
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Popular items
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
|Taco Blackened Chicken
|$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
|Taco Shredded Chicken
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
More about Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
Bobby D's Mexican Restaurant
2139 N Tustin St, Orange
|Popular items
|Choose Two
|$7.99
two item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans
|Choose One
|$5.99
one item plate served with mexican style rice and hand mashed pinto beans
|Burrito
click for all options!
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Popular items
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
More about Malta Mexican- Orange
Malta Mexican- Orange
2710 E. Chapman Ave., Orange
|Popular items
|Parrilla Familiar
|$27.99
3 units of Chicken, Chorizo and Grilled Meat, Roasted Prickly Pear, Roasted Jalapeño peppers, Fried Shrimp, served with Red Sauce, Fresh Cheese and Avocado, accompanied by Salad, Beans, Rice and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---3 unidades de Pollo, Chorizo y Carne Asada a la Plancha, Nopal Asado, Chiles jalapeños toreados, Camaron Frito, servidos con Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco y Aguacate, acompañados con Ensalada, Frijol, Arroz y Tortillas de Maiz o Harina.
|Camaron/Shrimp Grande
|$19.99
Shrimp cooked in water served with Tomato, Onion, minced Cucumber, Avocado and Cilantro, Covered in Cocktail Juice (Cold or Hot).---Camaron cocido en agua servido con Tomate, Cebolla, Pepino picado, Aguacate y Cilantro, Cubierto de Jugo de Coctel (Frio o Caliente).
|Tacos de Pescado (3)
|$13.99
Corn Tortillas with weathered Fish with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Chipotle Dressing, served with Spicy Green Sauce.