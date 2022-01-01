Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orange sushi restaurants you'll love

Orange restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Orange

HANANO RAMEN - OC image

 

HANANO RAMEN - OC

161 N Glassell St, Orange

DAN DAN MEN$12.95
VEGAN RAMEN$13.95
BUILD YOUR OWN RAMEN$12.95
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image

 

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

Cherry Blossom$15.00
Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with tuna, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion
Awesome Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, lemon, jalapeno, and cilantro sauce
Crunch Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and asparagus inside, tempura flakes on the outside with eel sauce on top
Yoshiharu Ramen image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

1891 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)
Tonkotsu Shoyu$16.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
