Avocado sandwiches in Orange

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
143 N Glassell St, Orange
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$17.00
turkey, goat cheese mousse, peppadew jam, avocado, red onions, red leaf lettuce, sourdough
|Avocado BLT Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, avocado, red leaf lettuce, roma tomato sun- dried tomato aioli, sourdough
|Cucumber Avocado Sandwich
|$12.00
avocado, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
*Veggie friendly
Go vegan without goat cheese and butter on toast