Avocado sandwiches in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Turkey Avocado Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

143 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$17.00
turkey, goat cheese mousse, peppadew jam, avocado, red onions, red leaf lettuce, sourdough
Avocado BLT Sandwich$14.00
bacon, avocado, red leaf lettuce, roma tomato sun- dried tomato aioli, sourdough
Cucumber Avocado Sandwich$12.00
avocado, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
*Veggie friendly
Go vegan without goat cheese and butter on toast
More about Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Natural Kitchen OC - The Greenery

1307 E. Katella Ave, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4 Turkey Breast & Avocado Sandwich$10.49
Sliced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
More about Natural Kitchen OC - The Greenery

