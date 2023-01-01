Bacon cheeseburgers in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Big Al's Pizzeria - Orange
Big Al's Pizzeria - Orange
396 West Chapman Avenue, Orange
|SM Bacon Jalapeno Burger
|$17.95
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Pungent, Peppery, Smokey and Mouthwatering, with a hint of Heat! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeño and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!
|LG Bacon Jalapeno Burger
|$28.95
A BiG AL'S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeno and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!
|XL Bacon Jalapeno Burger
|$33.95
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Pungent, Peppery, Smokey and Mouthwatering, with a hint of Heat! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeño and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!