Bean burritos in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve bean burritos
The Taco Stand
240 W CHAPMAN, ORANGE
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Ala Carte kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.00
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
|Kids Beans& Cheese Burrito Tots
|$7.50
Black Beans and Cheese
Served with Brown Rice and Black Beans
Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican
2139 North Tustin Street, Suite 1, Orange
|Carnitas and beans Burrito
|$10.00
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
|Beef and Beans Burrito
|$8.00