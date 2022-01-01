Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve bean burritos

The Taco Stand

240 W CHAPMAN, ORANGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Kids Beans& Cheese Burrito Tots$7.50
Black Beans and Cheese
Served with Brown Rice and Black Beans
Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican

2139 North Tustin Street, Suite 1, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas and beans Burrito$10.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Beef and Beans Burrito$8.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Black Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.75
Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.75
