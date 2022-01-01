Calamari in Orange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orange restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Tempura$10.00
Deep fried calamari; served with spicy mayo
Calamari Salad$6.00
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Calamari Burrito$13.00
Chipotle adobo, Cabbage relish, Two way cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese (optional)
Taco Blackened Calamari$5.50
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
More about Taco Mesa

