Carne asada in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve carne asada
The Taco Stand
240 W CHAPMAN, ORANGE
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Grilled Scallions & Avocado, Choice of tortillas.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Carne Asada Enchilada
|$5.50
|Carne Asada Platter
|$20.00
Tender steak served with tomato, guacamole and corn tortillas.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).