Chicken salad in Orange

Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.99
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.79
Zito's Pizza
2036 N Tustin S, Orange
|Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, breaded chicken breast, shredded carrots, chopped tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, & green onions with honey dijon mustard.
|BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onion, chopped tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, corn, black beans, BBQ chicken breast, tortilla strips, & cheddar cheese with ranch dressing.