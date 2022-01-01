Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Thai Chicken Salad$14.99
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.79
More about Marie Callender's
Item pic

 

Zito's Pizza

2036 N Tustin S, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, breaded chicken breast, shredded carrots, chopped tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, & green onions with honey dijon mustard.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onion, chopped tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, corn, black beans, BBQ chicken breast, tortilla strips, & cheddar cheese with ranch dressing.
More about Zito's Pizza
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$15.50
Chicken Salad$15.50
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

