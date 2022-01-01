Chicken teriyaki in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
1891 N. Tustin St, Orange
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
$12.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli and carrots
Teriyaki Chicken Bento
$17.50
Charbroiled teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with grilled teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrot and corn with spicy sauce