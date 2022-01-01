Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Coleslaw
Orange restaurants that serve coleslaw
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ferno
776 N. Tustin St, Orange
Avg 4.6
(464 reviews)
Coleslaw
More about Wing Ferno
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
149 N Glassell St., Orange
No reviews yet
Large Coleslaw
$5.99
Coleslaw
$2.99
Fresh & Dressed to Order
"Jaxons" Coleslaw Chix Sandwich
$11.49
2 Tenders, Pickles, House Slaw, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce
More about Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
Browse other tasty dishes in Orange
Edamame
Fish Tacos
Ceviche
Chicken Burritos
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Tuna Rolls
Waffles
More near Orange to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Tustin
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston