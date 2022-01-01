Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve coleslaw

Wing Ferno image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ferno

776 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw
More about Wing Ferno
Item pic

 

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

149 N Glassell St., Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Coleslaw$5.99
Coleslaw$2.99
Fresh & Dressed to Order
"Jaxons" Coleslaw Chix Sandwich$11.49
2 Tenders, Pickles, House Slaw, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce
More about Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

