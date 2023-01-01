Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Orange
/
Orange
/
Corn Dogs
Orange restaurants that serve corn dogs
Orange Cafe
1608 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange
No reviews yet
Mini Corn Dogs
$10.00
Served with Fries or Fruit
More about Orange Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Brew Hawg BBQ
665 N Tustin St, Orange
Avg 4.6
(735 reviews)
CORN DOGS
$8.75
Deep fried mini corn dogs (5 Pcs). Includes French Fries.
More about Brew Hawg BBQ
