Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

HANANO RAMEN - OC

161 N Glassell St, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN$6.95
More about HANANO RAMEN - OC
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$10.99
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
More about Marie Callender's
Crispy Chicken 'Katsu' Sando image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken 'Katsu' Sando$17.95
housemade bulldog sauce, cabbage slaw, classic fries
More about O SEA
Item pic

 

Zito's Pizza

2036 N Tustin S, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, breaded chicken breast, shredded carrots, chopped tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, & green onions with honey dijon mustard.
Crispy Chicken Sub$9.99
Crispy chicken topped with marinara sauce & covered with mozzarella cheese on a fresh baked 10" French roll.
More about Zito's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Fish Burritos

Pork Belly

Lobsters

Italian Subs

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Teriyaki Bowls

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston