Croissants in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve croissants
More about Orange Cafe
Orange Cafe
1608 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange
|Breakfast Croissant
|$14.00
A choice of bacon, ham OR sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes on a grilled croissant.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.