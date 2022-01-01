Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Chicken Curry Stew-$10.55
grilled chicken, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
-Vegan Curry Stew-$10.55
chickpea, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

1891 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Bowl$12.50
Steamed white rice topped with homemade curry and pickled radish
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Grilled Octopus in Sweet Potato Molé image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus in Spring Pea Curry$16.95
spring pea curry, crispy red potatoes, pickled shiitake mushrooms
More about O SEA

