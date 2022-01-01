Enchiladas in Orange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Shredded Beef$13.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
Shredded Beed topped with Pibil Sauce, Melted Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Sour Cream & Queso Fresco.
Enchiladas Lobster$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Corn Tortilla Lobster enchiladas, topped with Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce & Avocado.
Enchiladas Oaxaca$13.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Cheese Blend topped with Tomato Caldillo Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
More about Taco Mesa
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Enchilada$4.50
Blackened Chicken Enchilada$4.50
Ensenada Enchilada$4.50
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

