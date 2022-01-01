Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Blackened Fish Tacos-$13.55
Three blackened Norwegian salmon filets, fresh slaw, avocado, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas, with chipotle ranch, chile verde. *Make it spicy with habanero fire!
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Taco Mesa image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Blackened Fish$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
More about Taco Mesa
Grilled Fish Taco image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
More about O SEA
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

745 S Main St, Orange

Avg 4.3 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Charbroiled Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Blackened Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Gyoza

California Rolls

Salmon

Katsu

Coleslaw

Bean Burritos

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston