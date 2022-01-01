Fish tacos in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|-Blackened Fish Tacos-
|$13.55
Three blackened Norwegian salmon filets, fresh slaw, avocado, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas, with chipotle ranch, chile verde. *Make it spicy with habanero fire!
More about Taco Mesa
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
3533 East Chapman Ave #C, Orange
|Taco Blackened Fish
|$5.00
Blackened Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage Relish, Crema, and Quesos
More about O SEA
SEAFOOD • SALADS
O SEA
109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$6.95
pico de gallo, pickled onions, cabbage, spicy mayo
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St
745 S Main St, Orange
|Charbroiled Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).