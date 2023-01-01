Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve french toast

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$16.00
Bread Pudding French Toast | Mixed Berry Coulis | Maple Syrup | Vanilla Whipped Cream
More about Haven Craft Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Orange Cafe

1608 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Strawberry French Toast$15.00
French toast stuffed with sweetened vanilla bean cream cheese filling & strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Jr. French Toast Combo$7.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausge
French Toast$14.00
More about Orange Cafe

