French toast in Orange

Haven Craft Kitchen
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|French Toast
|$16.00
Bread Pudding French Toast | Mixed Berry Coulis | Maple Syrup | Vanilla Whipped Cream
Orange Cafe
1608 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange
|Stuffed Strawberry French Toast
|$15.00
French toast stuffed with sweetened vanilla bean cream cheese filling & strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
|Jr. French Toast Combo
|$7.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausge
|French Toast
|$14.00